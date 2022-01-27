Methanex: Q4 Earnings Insights

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Methanex beat estimated earnings by 97.56%, reporting an EPS of $2.43 versus an estimate of $1.23, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $355.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Methanex's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.23 1.15 1.09 0.08 EPS Actual 1.29 1.24 1.07 0.15 Revenue Estimate 982.64M 902.77M 821.82M 645.55M Revenue Actual 963.00M 937.00M 922.00M 755.00M

