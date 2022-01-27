Methanex: Q4 Earnings Insights
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Methanex beat estimated earnings by 97.56%, reporting an EPS of $2.43 versus an estimate of $1.23, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $355.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Methanex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.23
|1.15
|1.09
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|1.29
|1.24
|1.07
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|982.64M
|902.77M
|821.82M
|645.55M
|Revenue Actual
|963.00M
|937.00M
|922.00M
|755.00M
