Recap: CVB Financial Q4 Earnings
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CVB Financial beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.3, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CVB Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.35
|0.36
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.38
|0.47
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|106.32M
|103.19M
|108.16M
|105.49M
|Revenue Actual
|113.78M
|116.22M
|117.15M
|118.78M
