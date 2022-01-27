Recap: Unifi Q2 Earnings
Unifi (NYSE:UFI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Unifi missed estimated earnings by 81.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $38.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Unifi's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.19
|0.16
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.37
|0.25
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|188.72M
|181.53M
|166.97M
|144.97M
|Revenue Actual
|195.99M
|184.44M
|178.87M
|162.78M
