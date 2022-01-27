 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Unifi Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:27am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Unifi Q2 Earnings

 

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

Unifi missed estimated earnings by 81.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $38.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Unifi's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.29 0.19 0.16 0.08
EPS Actual 0.46 0.37 0.25 0.40
Revenue Estimate 188.72M 181.53M 166.97M 144.97M
Revenue Actual 195.99M 184.44M 178.87M 162.78M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (UFI)

Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022
A Look Into Unifi's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com