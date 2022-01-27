Recap: Unifi Q2 Earnings

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

Unifi missed estimated earnings by 81.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $38.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Unifi's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.19 0.16 0.08 EPS Actual 0.46 0.37 0.25 0.40 Revenue Estimate 188.72M 181.53M 166.97M 144.97M Revenue Actual 195.99M 184.44M 178.87M 162.78M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.