Recap: SEI Investments Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:27am   Comments
Recap: SEI Investments Q4 Earnings

 

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SEI Investments beat estimated earnings by 7.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.96, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $57.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SEI Investments's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.95 0.91 0.88 0.80
EPS Actual 0.97 0.93 0.89 0.86
Revenue Estimate 482.33M 462.24M 455.00M 436.79M
Revenue Actual 485.32M 475.65M 455.69M 443.72M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

