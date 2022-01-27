Recap: SEI Investments Q4 Earnings
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SEI Investments beat estimated earnings by 7.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.96, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $57.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SEI Investments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.95
|0.91
|0.88
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.93
|0.89
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|482.33M
|462.24M
|455.00M
|436.79M
|Revenue Actual
|485.32M
|475.65M
|455.69M
|443.72M
