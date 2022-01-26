Axis Capital Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Axis Capital Holdings beat estimated earnings by 54.35%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $1.38, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $116.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 3.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Axis Capital Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.50
|1.38
|0.44
|-0.4
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|2
|0.97
|-0.2
|Revenue Estimate
|782.30M
|1.14B
|1.51B
|821.39M
|Revenue Actual
|1.34B
|1.34B
|1.25B
|1.28B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
