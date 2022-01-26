 Skip to main content

Axis Capital Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 5:12pm   Comments
Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Axis Capital Holdings beat estimated earnings by 54.35%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $1.38, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $116.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 3.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Axis Capital Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.50 1.38 0.44 -0.4
EPS Actual 0.01 2 0.97 -0.2
Revenue Estimate 782.30M 1.14B 1.51B 821.39M
Revenue Actual 1.34B 1.34B 1.25B 1.28B

