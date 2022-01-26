Recap: Cimpress Q2 Earnings
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cimpress beat estimated earnings by 31.65%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $1.58, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $63.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 3.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cimpress's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.17
|-0.52
|2.82
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|-2.31
|-1.50
|1.22
|Revenue Estimate
|645.32M
|614.66M
|526.92M
|767.00M
|Revenue Actual
|657.60M
|641.02M
|578.85M
|786.14M
