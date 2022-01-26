Recap: Cimpress Q2 Earnings

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cimpress beat estimated earnings by 31.65%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $1.58, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $63.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 3.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cimpress's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.17 -0.52 2.82 EPS Actual 0.09 -2.31 -1.50 1.22 Revenue Estimate 645.32M 614.66M 526.92M 767.00M Revenue Actual 657.60M 641.02M 578.85M 786.14M

