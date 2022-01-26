Recap: Cohen & Steers Q4 Earnings
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cohen & Steers beat estimated earnings by 20.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.03, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $43.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cohen & Steers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|0.86
|0.77
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|1.06
|0.94
|0.79
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|148.26M
|131.17M
|120.62M
|112.63M
|Revenue Actual
|154.19M
|144.27M
|125.75M
|116.46M
