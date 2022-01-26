Edwards Lifesciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Edwards Lifesciences missed estimated earnings by 7.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.55, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $138.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Edwards Lifesciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.55
|0.47
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.64
|0.54
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|1.32B
|1.28B
|1.16B
|1.19B
|Revenue Actual
|1.31B
|1.38B
|1.22B
|1.19B
