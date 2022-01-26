Meritage Homes: Q4 Earnings Insights
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Meritage Homes beat estimated earnings by 2.97%, reporting an EPS of $6.25 versus an estimate of $6.07, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $89.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.68, which was followed by a 3.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Meritage Homes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.57
|3.43
|2.46
|3.36
|EPS Actual
|5.25
|4.73
|3.44
|3.97
|Revenue Estimate
|1.20B
|1.17B
|1.05B
|1.31B
|Revenue Actual
|1.26B
|1.28B
|1.08B
|1.41B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings