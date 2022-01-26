CACI International: Q2 Earnings Insights
CACI International (NYSE:CACI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CACI International missed estimated earnings by 15.27%, reporting an EPS of $3.83 versus an estimate of $4.52, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 2.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CACI International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.89
|5.56
|3.70
|3.60
|EPS Actual
|3.70
|5.74
|4.78
|4.18
|Revenue Estimate
|1.50B
|1.57B
|1.57B
|1.50B
|Revenue Actual
|1.49B
|1.56B
|1.55B
|1.47B
