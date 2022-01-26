CACI International: Q2 Earnings Insights

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CACI International missed estimated earnings by 15.27%, reporting an EPS of $3.83 versus an estimate of $4.52, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 2.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CACI International's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 3.89 5.56 3.70 3.60 EPS Actual 3.70 5.74 4.78 4.18 Revenue Estimate 1.50B 1.57B 1.57B 1.50B Revenue Actual 1.49B 1.56B 1.55B 1.47B

