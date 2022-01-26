Recap: Ameriprise Financial Q4 Earnings
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ameriprise Financial beat estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $6.15 versus an estimate of $5.7, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $577.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43, which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ameriprise Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|5.48
|5.20
|4.69
|4.52
|EPS Actual
|5.91
|5.27
|5.43
|4.53
|Revenue Estimate
|3.57B
|3.36B
|3.25B
|3.12B
|Revenue Actual
|2.90B
|3.42B
|3.35B
|3.18B
