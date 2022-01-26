Recap: Brookline Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brookline Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brookline Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.31 0.28 0.23 EPS Actual 0.37 0.40 0.34 0.34 Revenue Estimate 68.53M 70.68M 69.23M 66.97M Revenue Actual 70.70M 71.11M 69.11M 68.22M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.