Recap: Brookline Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brookline Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brookline Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.31
|0.28
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.40
|0.34
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|68.53M
|70.68M
|69.23M
|66.97M
|Revenue Actual
|70.70M
|71.11M
|69.11M
|68.22M
