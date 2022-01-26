Recap: Hexcel Q4 Earnings
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hexcel beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.13, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $64.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hexcel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.01
|-0.16
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.08
|-0.10
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|348.45M
|324.14M
|301.37M
|298.72M
|Revenue Actual
|333.80M
|320.30M
|310.30M
|295.80M
