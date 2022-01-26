Recap: Hexcel Q4 Earnings

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hexcel beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.13, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $64.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hexcel's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.01 -0.16 -0.18 EPS Actual 0.13 0.08 -0.10 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 348.45M 324.14M 301.37M 298.72M Revenue Actual 333.80M 320.30M 310.30M 295.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.