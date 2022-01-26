United Rentals: Q4 Earnings Insights
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Rentals beat estimated earnings by 9.97%, reporting an EPS of $7.39 versus an estimate of $6.72, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $497.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 5.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Rentals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|6.80
|4.85
|3.07
|4.23
|EPS Actual
|6.58
|4.66
|3.45
|5.04
|Revenue Estimate
|2.58B
|2.25B
|2.00B
|2.17B
|Revenue Actual
|2.60B
|2.29B
|2.06B
|2.28B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
