United Rentals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 4:35pm   Comments
United Rentals: Q4 Earnings Insights

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Rentals beat estimated earnings by 9.97%, reporting an EPS of $7.39 versus an estimate of $6.72, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $497.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 5.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Rentals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 6.80 4.85 3.07 4.23
EPS Actual 6.58 4.66 3.45 5.04
Revenue Estimate 2.58B 2.25B 2.00B 2.17B
Revenue Actual 2.60B 2.29B 2.06B 2.28B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

