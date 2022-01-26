Covenant Logistics Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Covenant Logistics Group beat estimated earnings by 1.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.05, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 21.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Covenant Logistics Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|0.67
|0.36
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|0.96
|0.56
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|259.87M
|225.27M
|206.15M
|228.07M
|Revenue Actual
|274.56M
|256.32M
|220.89M
|225.23M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
