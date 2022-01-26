 Skip to main content

Covenant Logistics Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 4:35pm   Comments
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Covenant Logistics Group beat estimated earnings by 1.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.05, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 21.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Covenant Logistics Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.02 0.67 0.36 0.61
EPS Actual 1.02 0.96 0.56 0.61
Revenue Estimate 259.87M 225.27M 206.15M 228.07M
Revenue Actual 274.56M 256.32M 220.89M 225.23M

