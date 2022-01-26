Las Vegas Sands: Q4 Earnings Insights
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Las Vegas Sands beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $138.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 1.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Las Vegas Sands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.13
|-0.26
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.45
|-0.26
|-0.25
|-0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|1.29B
|1.42B
|1.36B
|1.29B
|Revenue Actual
|857.00M
|1.17B
|1.20B
|1.15B
