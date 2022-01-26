Lam Research: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lam Research beat estimated earnings by 0.24%, reporting an EPS of $8.53 versus an estimate of $8.51, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $771.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lam Research's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|8.21
|7.55
|6.60
|5.72
|EPS Actual
|8.36
|8.09
|7.49
|6.03
|Revenue Estimate
|4.32B
|4.01B
|3.69B
|3.34B
|Revenue Actual
|4.30B
|4.14B
|3.85B
|3.46B
