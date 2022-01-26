Watch For Continued Gains in Shares of HSBC Holdings plc

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) traded at a new 12-month high today of $35.45. So far today approximately 485,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.8 million shares.

Established in 1865 in Hong Kong, London-based HSBC is one of the largest banks in the world with assets of $3 trillion and 40 million customers worldwide. It operates across 64 countries globally with around 223,500 full time staff. Key regions include Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and North America. United Kingdom and Hong Kong are the two largest markets for the bank. The bank offers retail, commercial and institutional banking, global banking and markets, wealth management, and private banking.

In the past 12 months, HSBC Holdings plc share prices are bracketed by a low of $24.31 and a high of $35.45 and are now at $35.27, 45% above that low price.

HSBC Holdings plc is currently priced 66.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $12.00.

