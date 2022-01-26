Occidental Petroleum Corporation: The Winning Streak Continues

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY traded at a new 12-month high today of $38.00. Approximately 5 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 16.4 million shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has overhead space with shares priced $37.62, or 92.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $498.69.

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proved reserves of 2.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,306 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 at a ratio of 74% oil and natural gas liquids and 26% natural gas.

Over the past year, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has traded in a range of $19.46 to $38.00 and is now at $37.62, 93% above that low.

