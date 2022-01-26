 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Alaska Air Group's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 10:51am   Comments
Share:
A Preview Of Alaska Air Group's Earnings

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-01-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alaska Air Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.23.

Alaska Air Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 4.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alaska Air Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.29 -0.73 -3.63 -2.87
EPS Actual 1.47 -0.30 -3.51 -2.55
Price Change % -4.25% 0.47% 3.36% -5.75%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group were trading at $52.19 as of January 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (ALK)

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Air Cargo Growth Hits Supply Chain Turbulence
Analyst Upgrades Delta, Names Alaska Air Top Airline Pick For 2022
MKM Partners' Top Picks In Airline Sector For 2022
Traders Look to January to Set the Tone for 2022
Holiday Shopping Saw Growth in Apparel and Jewelry
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings