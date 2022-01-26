 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Juniper Networks's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 10:49am   Comments
Share:
A Preview Of Juniper Networks's Earnings

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-01-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Juniper Networks will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.53.

Juniper Networks bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 8.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Juniper Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.39 0.25 0.53
EPS Actual 0.46 0.43 0.30 0.55
Price Change % 8.48% -2.39% -0.08% -6.47%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks were trading at $31.52 as of January 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (JNPR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022
Analyst Ratings For Juniper Networks
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2022
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings