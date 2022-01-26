Knight-Swift: Q4 Earnings Insights
Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Knight-Swift beat estimated earnings by 12.59%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.43, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $539.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 4.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Knight-Swift's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.07
|0.87
|0.69
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|1.30
|0.98
|0.83
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|1.51B
|1.29B
|1.22B
|1.28B
|Revenue Actual
|1.64B
|1.32B
|1.22B
|1.28B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
