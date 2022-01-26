 Skip to main content

Recap: Abbott Laboratories Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 7:41am   Comments
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Abbott Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.21, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $767.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 1.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Abbott Laboratories's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.94 1.02 1.27 1.35
EPS Actual 1.40 1.17 1.32 1.45
Revenue Estimate 9.54B 9.69B 10.69B 9.94B
Revenue Actual 10.93B 10.22B 10.46B 10.70B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

