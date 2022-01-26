Recap: Abbott Laboratories Q4 Earnings
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Abbott Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.21, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $767.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 1.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Abbott Laboratories's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|1.02
|1.27
|1.35
|EPS Actual
|1.40
|1.17
|1.32
|1.45
|Revenue Estimate
|9.54B
|9.69B
|10.69B
|9.94B
|Revenue Actual
|10.93B
|10.22B
|10.46B
|10.70B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
