Recap: Oshkosh Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 7:42am   Comments
Recap: Oshkosh Q1 Earnings

 

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oshkosh missed estimated earnings by 81.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.49, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $214.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oshkosh's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.74 2.26 1.15 0.73
EPS Actual 1.05 2.09 1.48 1.13
Revenue Estimate 1.87B 2.21B 1.76B 1.53B
Revenue Actual 2.06B 2.21B 1.89B 1.58B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Oshkosh management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $5.75 and $6.75 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 6844.44% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Oshkosh, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

