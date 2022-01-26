Kimberly-Clark: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kimberly-Clark beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.25, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $129.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kimberly-Clark's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.65
|1.74
|1.92
|1.61
|EPS Actual
|1.62
|1.47
|1.80
|1.69
|Revenue Estimate
|4.99B
|4.78B
|4.96B
|4.71B
|Revenue Actual
|5.01B
|4.72B
|4.74B
|4.84B
