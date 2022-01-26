Monro: Q3 Earnings Insights
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Monro missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.52, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $57.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Monro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.52
|0.29
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.55
|0.38
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|338.43M
|328.18M
|297.33M
|299.41M
|Revenue Actual
|347.70M
|341.82M
|305.49M
|284.59M
