Monro: Q3 Earnings Insights

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Monro missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.52, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $57.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Monro's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.52 0.29 0.38 EPS Actual 0.62 0.55 0.38 0.22 Revenue Estimate 338.43M 328.18M 297.33M 299.41M Revenue Actual 347.70M 341.82M 305.49M 284.59M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.