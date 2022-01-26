First BanCorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First BanCorp beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.32, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First BanCorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.26
|0.24
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.36
|0.31
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|179.85M
|178.69M
|179.48M
|180.12M
|Revenue Actual
|184.74M
|184.78M
|176.26M
|177.77M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News