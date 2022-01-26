First BanCorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First BanCorp beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.32, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First BanCorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.26 0.24 0.21 EPS Actual 0.37 0.36 0.31 0.27 Revenue Estimate 179.85M 178.69M 179.48M 180.12M Revenue Actual 184.74M 184.78M 176.26M 177.77M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.