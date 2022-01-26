 Skip to main content

Nasdaq: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 7:18am   Comments
Nasdaq: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nasdaq beat estimated earnings by 9.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.77, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $97.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nasdaq's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.71 1.7 1.73 1.45
EPS Actual 1.78 1.9 1.96 1.60
Revenue Estimate 833.26M 810.54M 814.49M 748.98M
Revenue Actual 838.00M 846.00M 851.00M 788.00M

