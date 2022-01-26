Nasdaq: Q4 Earnings Insights
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nasdaq beat estimated earnings by 9.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.77, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $97.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nasdaq's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.71
|1.7
|1.73
|1.45
|EPS Actual
|1.78
|1.9
|1.96
|1.60
|Revenue Estimate
|833.26M
|810.54M
|814.49M
|748.98M
|Revenue Actual
|838.00M
|846.00M
|851.00M
|788.00M
