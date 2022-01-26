Recap: Automatic Data Processing Q2 Earnings
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Automatic Data Processing beat estimated earnings by 1.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.63, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $329.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Automatic Data Processing's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.49
|1.14
|1.82
|1.29
|EPS Actual
|1.65
|1.20
|1.89
|1.52
|Revenue Estimate
|3.75B
|3.68B
|4.08B
|3.57B
|Revenue Actual
|3.83B
|3.74B
|4.10B
|3.70B
