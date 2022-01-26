Recap: Central Pacific Financial Q4 Earnings
Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Central Pacific Financial beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.65, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 3.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Central Pacific Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.55
|0.49
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.66
|0.64
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|53.51M
|51.25M
|50.53M
|49.31M
|Revenue Actual
|56.09M
|52.06M
|49.80M
|51.47M
