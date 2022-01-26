Recap: Central Pacific Financial Q4 Earnings

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Central Pacific Financial beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.65, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 3.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Central Pacific Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.55 0.49 0.35 EPS Actual 0.74 0.66 0.64 0.43 Revenue Estimate 53.51M 51.25M 50.53M 49.31M Revenue Actual 56.09M 52.06M 49.80M 51.47M

