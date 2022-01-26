Recap: RPC Q4 Earnings

RPC (NYSE:RES) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RPC beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $119.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RPC's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0 -0.01 -0.04 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.02 0 -0.05 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 212.64M 202.02M 157.61M 120.79M Revenue Actual 225.31M 188.76M 182.61M 148.64M

