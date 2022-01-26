Recap: RPC Q4 Earnings
RPC (NYSE:RES) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RPC beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $119.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RPC's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0
|-0.05
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|212.64M
|202.02M
|157.61M
|120.79M
|Revenue Actual
|225.31M
|188.76M
|182.61M
|148.64M
