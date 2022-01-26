Recap: Prosperity Bancshares Q4 Earnings
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Prosperity Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 0.73%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.37, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $13.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Prosperity Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|1.39
|1.38
|1.35
|EPS Actual
|1.39
|1.41
|1.44
|1.48
|Revenue Estimate
|278.03M
|282.84M
|283.66M
|283.51M
|Revenue Actual
|283.21M
|280.95M
|288.59M
|294.18M
