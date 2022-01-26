 Skip to main content

Provident Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 7:20am   Comments
Provident Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Provident Financial Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $419.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Provident Financial Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.27 0.18 0.17 0.22
EPS Actual 0.35 0.44 0.21 0.16
Revenue Estimate 8.70M 8.95M 9.05M 9.30M
Revenue Actual 8.96M 8.62M 8.66M 8.61M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

