Provident Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Provident Financial Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $419.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Provident Financial Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.18
|0.17
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.44
|0.21
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|8.70M
|8.95M
|9.05M
|9.30M
|Revenue Actual
|8.96M
|8.62M
|8.66M
|8.61M
