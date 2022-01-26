 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Chunghwa Telecom Fared In Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 5:38am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Chunghwa Telecom Fared In Q4
  • Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE: CHTreported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue increase of 0.7% year-on-year to NT$59.89 billion. The Basic EPS was NT$1.11.
  • Segments: Mobile communications revenue increased by 9% Y/Y to NT$27.2 billion, mainly due to increased handset sales and mobile service revenue.
  • Internet business revenue declined 3.4% Y/Y to NT$9.39 billion.
  • Domestic fixed communications revenue declined by 10.4% Y/Y to NT$18.12 billion, mainly due to the decrease of ICT project revenues.
  • International fixed communications revenue rose 23.7% Y/Y to NT$2.64 billion.
  • FTTx subscribers reached 3.69 million as of December 31. HiNet broadband subscribers increased by 0.8% Y/Y at 3.61 million.
  • Chunghwa Telecom's mobile subscribers rose 5.5% Y/Y to 11.92 million. It had 9.65 million fixed-line subscribers.
  • The operating margin expanded by 80 bps to 18.5%. The EBITDA margin expanded 137 bps to 34.82%.
  • It generated NT$26.89 billion in operating cash flow. The company held NT$39.82 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Chair and CEO Chi-Mau Sheih said, "Driven by strong market demand, we delivered solid results in the fourth quarter. 5G penetration rate reached approximately 20% and is expected to reach 30% in 2022. Mobile service revenue continued to increase, and we observed an average of 39% uplift in monthly fees attributable to customers' contract renewals, which sustained upward APRU trend."
  • Price Action: CHT shares closed higher by 0.21% at $42.27 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHT)

Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022
This Favorable Sign Appears On Chunghwa Telecom's Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com