Here's How Chunghwa Telecom Fared In Q4
- Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE: CHT) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue increase of 0.7% year-on-year to NT$59.89 billion. The Basic EPS was NT$1.11.
- Segments: Mobile communications revenue increased by 9% Y/Y to NT$27.2 billion, mainly due to increased handset sales and mobile service revenue.
- Internet business revenue declined 3.4% Y/Y to NT$9.39 billion.
- Domestic fixed communications revenue declined by 10.4% Y/Y to NT$18.12 billion, mainly due to the decrease of ICT project revenues.
- International fixed communications revenue rose 23.7% Y/Y to NT$2.64 billion.
- FTTx subscribers reached 3.69 million as of December 31. HiNet broadband subscribers increased by 0.8% Y/Y at 3.61 million.
- Chunghwa Telecom's mobile subscribers rose 5.5% Y/Y to 11.92 million. It had 9.65 million fixed-line subscribers.
- The operating margin expanded by 80 bps to 18.5%. The EBITDA margin expanded 137 bps to 34.82%.
- It generated NT$26.89 billion in operating cash flow. The company held NT$39.82 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Chair and CEO Chi-Mau Sheih said, "Driven by strong market demand, we delivered solid results in the fourth quarter. 5G penetration rate reached approximately 20% and is expected to reach 30% in 2022. Mobile service revenue continued to increase, and we observed an average of 39% uplift in monthly fees attributable to customers' contract renewals, which sustained upward APRU trend."
- Price Action: CHT shares closed higher by 0.21% at $42.27 on Tuesday.
