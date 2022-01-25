Recap: Columbia Financial Q4 Earnings
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Columbia Financial beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $705.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Columbia Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.19
|0.17
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.26
|0.20
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|58.80M
|59.40M
|55.00M
|59.39M
|Revenue Actual
|66.23M
|72.47M
|65.33M
|68.64M
