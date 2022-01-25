Recap: Columbia Financial Q4 Earnings

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Columbia Financial beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $705.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Columbia Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.19 0.17 0.14 EPS Actual 0.19 0.26 0.20 0.20 Revenue Estimate 58.80M 59.40M 55.00M 59.39M Revenue Actual 66.23M 72.47M 65.33M 68.64M

