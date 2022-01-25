Recap: Middlefield Banc Q4 Earnings

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Middlefield Banc beat estimated earnings by 9.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.74, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $644.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 2.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Middlefield Banc's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.57 0.57 0.51 EPS Actual 0.85 0.70 0.65 0.39 Revenue Estimate 13.30M 13.30M 12.60M 13.20M Revenue Actual 14.32M 13.52M 14.12M 12.88M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.