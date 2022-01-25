Recap: Middlefield Banc Q4 Earnings
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Middlefield Banc beat estimated earnings by 9.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.74, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $644.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 2.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Middlefield Banc's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.57
|0.57
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.70
|0.65
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|13.30M
|13.30M
|12.60M
|13.20M
|Revenue Actual
|14.32M
|13.52M
|14.12M
|12.88M
