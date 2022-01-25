Recap: First Savings Financial Q1 Earnings

First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

First Savings Financial missed estimated earnings by 10.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.67, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $164.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.18% drop in the share price the next day.

