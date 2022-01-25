Recap: First Busey Q4 Earnings

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Busey beat estimated earnings by 10.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.55, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Busey's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.48 0.52 0.54 EPS Actual 0.58 0.57 0.69 0.62 Revenue Estimate 103.87M 98.87M 97.82M 100.04M Revenue Actual 104.01M 97.55M 96.34M 103.44M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.