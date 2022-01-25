Recap: First Busey Q4 Earnings
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Busey beat estimated earnings by 10.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.55, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Busey's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.48
|0.52
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.57
|0.69
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|103.87M
|98.87M
|97.82M
|100.04M
|Revenue Actual
|104.01M
|97.55M
|96.34M
|103.44M
