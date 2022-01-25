Recap: First Commonwealth Q4 Earnings
First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Commonwealth beat estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Commonwealth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.33
|0.29
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.31
|0.41
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|94.52M
|94.31M
|95.97M
|92.34M
|Revenue Actual
|98.12M
|94.58M
|97.11M
|94.45M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
