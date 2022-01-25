Recap: First Commonwealth Q4 Earnings

First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Commonwealth beat estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Commonwealth's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.33 0.29 0.23 EPS Actual 0.36 0.31 0.41 0.27 Revenue Estimate 94.52M 94.31M 95.97M 92.34M Revenue Actual 98.12M 94.58M 97.11M 94.45M

