Live Oak Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Live Oak Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 5.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.7, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $38.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 8.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Live Oak Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.57
|0.61
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|1.41
|0.88
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|98.60M
|91.46M
|89.55M
|83.64M
|Revenue Actual
|103.01M
|141.57M
|101.01M
|73.10M
