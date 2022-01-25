Live Oak Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Live Oak Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 5.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.7, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $38.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 8.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Live Oak Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.57 0.61 0.52 EPS Actual 0.76 1.41 0.88 0.69 Revenue Estimate 98.60M 91.46M 89.55M 83.64M Revenue Actual 103.01M 141.57M 101.01M 73.10M

