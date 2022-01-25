Stride: Q2 Earnings Insights
Stride (NYSE:LRN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stride beat estimated earnings by 29.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.77, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $33.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stride's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|0.16
|0.47
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|0.25
|0.57
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|359.48M
|388.87M
|380.94M
|363.68M
|Revenue Actual
|400.23M
|397.51M
|392.14M
|376.14M
