Stride: Q2 Earnings Insights

Stride (NYSE:LRN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stride beat estimated earnings by 29.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.77, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $33.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stride's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 0.16 0.47 0.49 EPS Actual -0.15 0.25 0.57 0.60 Revenue Estimate 359.48M 388.87M 380.94M 363.68M Revenue Actual 400.23M 397.51M 392.14M 376.14M

