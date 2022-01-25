 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: UMB Financial Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: UMB Financial Q4 Earnings

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UMB Financial missed estimated earnings by 12.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.85, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $93.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 7.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UMB Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.80 1.78 1.44 2.30
EPS Actual 1.95 1.80 1.91 3.26
Revenue Estimate 322.75M 311.78M 309.85M 330.71M
Revenue Actual 317.67M 332.66M 303.01M 422.96M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (UMBF)

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022
Earnings Outlook For UMB Financial
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2021
Visa Launches Crypto Advisory Practice To Help Clients Navigate Their Crypto Journey
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings