Recap: UMB Financial Q4 Earnings
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
UMB Financial missed estimated earnings by 12.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.85, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $93.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 7.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at UMB Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.80
|1.78
|1.44
|2.30
|EPS Actual
|1.95
|1.80
|1.91
|3.26
|Revenue Estimate
|322.75M
|311.78M
|309.85M
|330.71M
|Revenue Actual
|317.67M
|332.66M
|303.01M
|422.96M
