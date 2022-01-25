Navient: Q4 Earnings Insights
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Navient missed estimated earnings by 9.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.86, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $42.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 2.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Navient's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.85
|0.77
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.98
|1.71
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|294.61M
|269.54M
|281.37M
|283.90M
|Revenue Actual
|282.00M
|282.00M
|295.00M
|314.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings