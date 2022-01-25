 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NextEra Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NextEra Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.44% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NEE: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.30 shares of NextEra Energy at the time with $100. This investment in NEE would have produced an average annual return of 20.06%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion.

NextEra Energy's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in NextEra Energy you would have approximately $251.66 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NEE)

NextEra Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022
Earnings Preview For NextEra Energy
Why Jim Cramer Like NextEra Energy And Lincoln Electric?
Analyst Ratings For NextEra Energy
Jim Cramer: Bank Of America Is 'Incredibly Cheap'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com