 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Calix's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 10:11am   Comments
Share:
Calix's Earnings: A Preview

Calix (NYSE:CALX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-01-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Calix will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.24.

Calix bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 8.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.27 0.19 0.33
EPS Actual 0.35 0.38 0.39 0.45
Price Change % 8.54% -7.46% -4.84% -5.41%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Calix were trading at $45.34 as of January 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (CALX)

Northland's Top 2022 Picks Comprise Adtran, Harmonic - Read Why
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 100 Points; Calix Shares Spike Higher
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Puxin Jumps After Q2 Results; Applied UV Shares Slide
26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings