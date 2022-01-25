Recap: GATX Q4 Earnings
GATX (NYSE:GATX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GATX beat estimated earnings by 54.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $16.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GATX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.07
|1.02
|0.85
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|1.35
|1.02
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|315.72M
|312.75M
|303.17M
|301.53M
|Revenue Actual
|313.50M
|317.10M
|305.80M
|304.90M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News