Recap: GATX Q4 Earnings

GATX (NYSE:GATX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GATX beat estimated earnings by 54.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $16.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GATX's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.02 0.85 0.88 EPS Actual 1.11 1.35 1.02 0.50 Revenue Estimate 315.72M 312.75M 303.17M 301.53M Revenue Actual 313.50M 317.10M 305.80M 304.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.