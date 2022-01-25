 Skip to main content

Recap: GATX Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 9:46am   Comments
Recap: GATX Q4 Earnings

 

GATX (NYSE:GATX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GATX beat estimated earnings by 54.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $16.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GATX's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.07 1.02 0.85 0.88
EPS Actual 1.11 1.35 1.02 0.50
Revenue Estimate 315.72M 312.75M 303.17M 301.53M
Revenue Actual 313.50M 317.10M 305.80M 304.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

