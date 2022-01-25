Recap: Camden National Q4 Earnings
Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Camden National beat estimated earnings by 6.73%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.04, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $894.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Camden National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|1.14
|1.01
|0.93
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|1.21
|1.31
|1.22
|Revenue Estimate
|44.95M
|46.71M
|45.73M
|44.78M
|Revenue Actual
|45.84M
|44.85M
|47.58M
|49.79M
