Recap: Camden National Q4 Earnings

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Camden National beat estimated earnings by 6.73%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.04, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $894.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Camden National's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.03 1.14 1.01 0.93 EPS Actual 0.97 1.21 1.31 1.22 Revenue Estimate 44.95M 46.71M 45.73M 44.78M Revenue Actual 45.84M 44.85M 47.58M 49.79M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.