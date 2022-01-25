City Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

City Holding beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at City Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.24 1.16 1.11 1.08 EPS Actual 1.47 1.41 1.25 1.40 Revenue Estimate 55.47M 53.85M 54.05M 54.52M Revenue Actual 57.44M 55.36M 54.17M 55.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.