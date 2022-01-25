City Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights
City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
City Holding beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.33, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at City Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.24
|1.16
|1.11
|1.08
|EPS Actual
|1.47
|1.41
|1.25
|1.40
|Revenue Estimate
|55.47M
|53.85M
|54.05M
|54.52M
|Revenue Actual
|57.44M
|55.36M
|54.17M
|55.90M
