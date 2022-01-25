 Skip to main content

PACCAR: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:10am   Comments
PACCAR: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PACCAR beat estimated earnings by 11.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.32, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.16 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PACCAR's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.24 1.39 1.27 1.22
EPS Actual 1.08 1.41 1.35 1.17
Revenue Estimate 4.91B 5.51B 5.31B 5.14B
Revenue Actual 4.74B 5.39B 5.41B 5.14B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

