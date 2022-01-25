PACCAR: Q4 Earnings Insights
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PACCAR beat estimated earnings by 11.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.32, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.16 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PACCAR's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.24
|1.39
|1.27
|1.22
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.41
|1.35
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|4.91B
|5.51B
|5.31B
|5.14B
|Revenue Actual
|4.74B
|5.39B
|5.41B
|5.14B
