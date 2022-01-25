World Acceptance: Q3 Earnings Insights
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
World Acceptance missed estimated earnings by 26.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.55, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $17.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 4.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at World Acceptance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.50
|2.11
|5.08
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|1.94
|2.44
|6.96
|2.25
|Revenue Estimate
|138.49M
|121.44M
|150.81M
|133.57M
|Revenue Actual
|137.83M
|129.66M
|146.28M
|130.95M
