World Acceptance: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:09am   Comments
World Acceptance: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

World Acceptance missed estimated earnings by 26.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.55, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $17.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 4.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at World Acceptance's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 2.50 2.11 5.08 0.69
EPS Actual 1.94 2.44 6.96 2.25
Revenue Estimate 138.49M 121.44M 150.81M 133.57M
Revenue Actual 137.83M 129.66M 146.28M 130.95M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

